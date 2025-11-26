Anzeige
WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Frankfurt
25.11.25 | 08:08
49,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2025 17:42 Uhr
Ascencio SA: Solid property and financial performance & dividend up for the 11th consecutive year

Annual results 2024/2025

SOLID PROPERTY AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE &

DIVIDEND UP FOR THE 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE 97,2%
GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO 6,96%
AVERAGE COST OF DEBT 2,15%
INTEREST RATES HEDGE RATIO 96,6%
GROSS DIVIDEND YIELD 8,7%

Operational results

  • Rental income- €53.9 million, up by 1.0% compared to €53.3 million at 30/09/2024
  • EPRA earnings- €36.7 million, up by 1.4% compared to €36.2 million at 30/09/2024
  • EPRA earnings (per share)- €5.56 (vs €5.49 at 30/09/2024)
  • Net result- €35.6 million (vs €25.5 million at 30/09/2024)

Balance sheet information

  • Fair value of the portfolio: €746.5 million (vs €748.6 million at 30/09/2024)
  • EPRA Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 40.7%, down from 42.1% at 30/09/2024
  • Net asset value (EPRA NTA) per share: €67.14 (vs €65.80 at 30/09/2024)

DIVIDEND: Increase for the 11th consecutive year: Proposed distribution of a gross dividend of €4.45 per share, up by 3.5% compared to €4.30 per share the previous year.

ASCENCIO's head office renovation internationally recognized at the 2025 INT Interior Design Awards - Los Angeles.


