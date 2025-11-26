Ascencio SA: Solid property and financial performance & dividend up for the 11th consecutive year

Annual results 2024/2025
SOLID PROPERTY AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE &
DIVIDEND UP FOR THE 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
|EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE
|97,2%
|GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO
|6,96%
|AVERAGE COST OF DEBT
|2,15%
|INTEREST RATES HEDGE RATIO
|96,6%
|GROSS DIVIDEND YIELD
|8,7%
Operational results
- Rental income- €53.9 million, up by 1.0% compared to €53.3 million at 30/09/2024
- EPRA earnings- €36.7 million, up by 1.4% compared to €36.2 million at 30/09/2024
- EPRA earnings (per share)- €5.56 (vs €5.49 at 30/09/2024)
- Net result- €35.6 million (vs €25.5 million at 30/09/2024)
Balance sheet information
- Fair value of the portfolio: €746.5 million (vs €748.6 million at 30/09/2024)
- EPRA Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 40.7%, down from 42.1% at 30/09/2024
- Net asset value (EPRA NTA) per share: €67.14 (vs €65.80 at 30/09/2024)
DIVIDEND: Increase for the 11th consecutive year: Proposed distribution of a gross dividend of €4.45 per share, up by 3.5% compared to €4.30 per share the previous year.
ASCENCIO's head office renovation internationally recognized at the 2025 INT Interior Design Awards - Los Angeles.
