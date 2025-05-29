Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 15:14 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAYRA BERENYCE ASCENCIO SANCHEZ: In a Country Known for Agave, Condesa a Gin Top Honors: Condesa Gin Named Mexico's Spirit of the Year 2025

In a country internationally revered for its tequila and mezcal, a gin has just taken top national honors: Condesa Gin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / In a country internationally revered for its tequila and mezcal, a gin has just taken top national honors. Condesa Gin Clásica has been named "Spirit of the Year - Mexico" at the 2025 London Spirits Competition with 97 points, and also won a Gold Medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition-putting Mexico City firmly on the global gin map.

Clasica Bottle on the car seat

Clasica Bottle on the car seat
A Condesa Gin Clásica bottle sits on a vintage leather car seat, bathed in soft natural light blending effortless elegance with a sense of adventure.

Condesa Gin Clásica has been named "Spirit of the Year - Mexico" at the 2025 London Spirits Competition, surpassing a field of iconic agave distillates. The award, which comes with a Gold Medal and an impressive 97-point rating, signals a changing tide in Mexican spirits-and puts Mexico City on the map of global gin, a space long dominated by Europe. The win marks a historic moment for the capital's exploding mixology scene. Not only is Condesa Gin Clásica now the highest-rated spirit from Mexico at the competition, but both of the brand's flagship gins-Condesa Gin Clásica and Prickly Pear & Orange Blossom-also took home Gold Medals at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, cementing this mixologist favorite as one of the world's leading gins.

Contact Information

Mayra Berenyce Ascencio Sanchez
Marketing Director
mayra@condesagin.com
+52 5561153619

.

SOURCE: MAYRA BERENYCE ASCENCIO SANCHEZ



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/in-a-country-known-for-agave-condesa-a-gin-top-honors-condesa-gin-named-1033011

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
