MAYRA BERENYCE ASCENCIO SANCHEZ: In a Country Known for Agave, Condesa a Gin Top Honors: Condesa Gin Named Mexico's Spirit of the Year 2025

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / In a country internationally revered for its tequila and mezcal, a gin has just taken top national honors. Condesa Gin Clásica has been named "Spirit of the Year - Mexico" at the 2025 London Spirits Competition with 97 points, and also won a Gold Medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition-putting Mexico City firmly on the global gin map.
A Condesa Gin Clásica bottle sits on a vintage leather car seat, bathed in soft natural light blending effortless elegance with a sense of adventure.
Condesa Gin Clásica has been named "Spirit of the Year - Mexico" at the 2025 London Spirits Competition, surpassing a field of iconic agave distillates. The award, which comes with a Gold Medal and an impressive 97-point rating, signals a changing tide in Mexican spirits-and puts Mexico City on the map of global gin, a space long dominated by Europe. The win marks a historic moment for the capital's exploding mixology scene. Not only is Condesa Gin Clásica now the highest-rated spirit from Mexico at the competition, but both of the brand's flagship gins-Condesa Gin Clásica and Prickly Pear & Orange Blossom-also took home Gold Medals at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, cementing this mixologist favorite as one of the world's leading gins.
