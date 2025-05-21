Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0MK4T | ISIN: BE0003856730 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYY
Frankfurt
21.05.25 | 15:43
47,850 Euro
-0,73 % -0,350
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCENCIO SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,65047,70019:11
21.05.2025 17:42 Uhr
Half-yearly financial report of Ascencio SA

DYNAMIC LETTING ACTIVITY & SOLID DEBT STRUCTURE

6.95%
GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO		2.18%
AVERAGE COST OF DEBT		-0.1%
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO		96.7%
EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE		95.2%
INTEREST RATE HEDGING RATIO



OPERATING RESULTS

  • Rental income: €27.1 million, up by 2.8% from €26.3 million at 31/03/2024
  • EPRA Earnings: €19.0 million, up 5.7% from €18.0 million at 31/03/2024
  • EPRA Earnings per share: €2.88 (vs €2.72 at 31/03/2024)
  • Net result: €18.7 million (vs €5.7 million at 31/03/2024), the significant increase being due to the difference in revaluations (-€0.3 million vs -€12.2 million) between the two periods
  • EPRA occupancy rate: 96.7%, down from the 97.8% recorded at 30/09/2024

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

  • Fair value of the real estate portfolio: €746.0 million (vs €748.6 million at 30/09/2024)
  • Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 43.5% (vs 42.1% at 30/09/2024)
  • Intrinsic value per share (EPRA NTA): €64.23 (vs €65.80 at 30/09/2024)

Attachment:
https://www.ascencio.be/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/half-yearly-financial-report-31-03-2025.pdf


