PR Newswire
28.11.2024 18:37 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - EUR HY Final Closure Notice

Finanznachrichten News

Tabula ICAV - EUR HY Final Closure Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

TABULA ICAV

5 George's Dock

IFSC

Dublin 1

This circular (the "Circular") has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") and it is possible that changes thereto may be necessary to meet the Central Banks requirements. The Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this Circular.

This Circular is important and requires your immediate attention. If you are in doubt as to the action you should take you should seek advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser. If you have sold or transferred all of your shares in the Fund referred to below, please pass this Circular at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

28th November 2024


Dear Shareholder,

We refer to EUR Accumulation Tabula EUR HY Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF (EUR) with ISIN number IEOOOV6NH066 (the "Shares").

Further to our Circular dated 22/10/2024 concerning the closure of these share classes on 14/11/2022, we write to inform you that the payment date will be on or before 28/11/2024, with a final Net Asset Value per share of €10.3189

Yours sincerely,

For and on behalf of

Tabula ICAV

An open-ended umbrella Irish collective asset-management vehicle with segregated liability between sub-funds formed
in Ireland under the Irish Collective Asset-Management Vehicles Act 2015.

Directors: Barry Harrington (Irish), Feargal Dempsey (Irish), Franco Mancini (Itaüan), Michael John Lytle (American)

Registered in Ireland. Registration No: Cl 74472

Registered Office: as above


