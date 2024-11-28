Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of IFAI (InfluxAI) on November 26, 2024. The IFAI/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/ifai_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.

IFAI Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/231606_e974ff1a845a1a86_001full.jpg

The blockchain industry has grown rapidly over the past decade, offering unprecedented opportunities for innovation across sectors such as finance, supply chain, and digital identity. However, this growth has also brought new challenges, particularly in the realm of security. Blockchain technology's decentralized nature provides transparency and immutability, but it also exposes systems to threats such as fraudulent projects, smart contract vulnerabilities, and rogue actors. As the industry expands, there is an increasing demand for robust, AI-driven security solutions that ensure the integrity, reliability, and trustworthiness of blockchain ecosystems. This is where platforms like InfluxAI step in, combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide comprehensive security services.

InfluxAI: Revolutionizing Blockchain Security with AI-Driven Solutions

InfluxAI is an advanced multi-chain data analysis platform designed to address critical security challenges within the blockchain ecosystem. The platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to offer in-depth on-chain research and security solutions, helping users, developers, and businesses navigate the complexities of blockchain transactions and smart contracts. By using AI-driven analysis, InfluxAI can potentially identify vulnerabilities in smart contracts, detect fraudulent projects, and provide businesses with tools to audit their blockchain protocols for potential risks. Its primary goal is to create a one-stop security application ecosystem that not only secures blockchain projects but also enhances trust and transparency across the industry. Through continuous innovation, InfluxAI is working to make blockchain a safer environment for all participants.

InfluxAI's mission is clear: to secure major aspects of the blockchain ecosystem through comprehensive, AI-powered security solutions. By addressing issues such as fraudulent activities and smart contract vulnerabilities, the platform aims to protect billions of user assets and foster a more secure digital landscape. InfluxAI offers a full suite of security tools tailored for different stakeholders in the blockchain space, including developers, businesses, and individual users. Whether it's detecting rogue projects, auditing smart contracts, or providing developers with bug detection tools, InfluxAI's platform provides continuous, multi-layered protection. This holistic approach aims to ensure that all participants in the blockchain ecosystem can operate with confidence and trust.

At the core of InfluxAI's platform is the integration of sophisticated AI algorithms that perform both static and dynamic smart contract analysis. Static analysis examines code for vulnerabilities without execution, while dynamic analysis tests the code in action, providing a complete assessment of potential risks. InfluxAI also incorporates machine learning models for anomaly detection, helping to identify unusual transaction patterns and mitigate threats before they escalate. The platform's integration with blockchain aims to ensure transparency and immutability of security audits, allowing users to verify all assessments. Looking forward, InfluxAI aims to expand its capabilities by developing a comprehensive security ecosystem that encompasses auditing, fraud detection, and developer tools-all powered by AI to stay ahead of evolving threats in the blockchain space.

IFAI Tokenomics

The IFAI tokenomics are designed to ensure a balanced distribution. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 20% is allocated to early donors, recognizing their initial support. The team and advisors receive 10%, ensuring ongoing development and guidance. Liquidity provision is supported with 5%, enhancing market stability. A significant 15% is dedicated to R&D and ecosystem development, fostering innovation and expansion. The largest portion, 50%, is reserved for community incentives, promoting active participation and long-term engagement. This structure is aimed at creating a robust and equitable ecosystem for all stakeholders.

Learn More about InfluxAI:

Website: https://influxai.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.influxai.io/tokenomics

X: https://x.com/Influx_AI_pro

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 12 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231606

SOURCE: LBank