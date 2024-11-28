OXURION: Oxurion announces that its potential acquisition is subject to foreign investment control

Oxurion announces that its potential acquisition is subject to foreign investment control

LEUVEN, BELGIUM - November 28, 2024 - 7:00 pm, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, announces that the French Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industry is currently examining a request for prior authorisation under Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) control.

Oxurion's acquisition falls within the scope of Articles L. 151-3 and R. 151-1 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code. It is therefore up to the departments of the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industry to determine whether the acquisition can be authorised with regard to French national interests, if necessary subject to conditions designed to protect them.

Oxurion is confident in its ability to obtain this authorisation. It will keep the market informed of the granting of authorisation and any conditions attached.

Oxurion is also finalising the financing for this acquisition.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking". Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company's Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Pascal Ghoson

Chief Executive Officer

P ascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

