Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Nov-2024 / 18:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 28 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 156,213 Highest price paid per share: 139.00p Lowest price paid per share: 133.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 135.8963p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 330,239,932 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (330,239,932) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 135.8963p 156,213

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1570 134.00 08:35:30 00312886155TRLO1 XLON 785 134.00 08:35:30 00312886156TRLO1 XLON 3045 134.00 08:35:30 00312886166TRLO1 XLON 2304 134.00 08:36:06 00312886816TRLO1 XLON 787 133.50 08:42:51 00312892845TRLO1 XLON 787 133.50 08:42:51 00312892846TRLO1 XLON 789 133.00 08:49:51 00312899489TRLO1 XLON 1281 133.50 09:30:18 00312934295TRLO1 XLON 673 133.50 09:30:18 00312934296TRLO1 XLON 680 133.50 09:30:18 00312934297TRLO1 XLON 514 133.50 09:30:18 00312934298TRLO1 XLON 2494 134.00 09:46:09 00312948526TRLO1 XLON 1564 134.00 10:17:14 00312958058TRLO1 XLON 1627 133.50 10:52:47 00312959061TRLO1 XLON 355 133.50 10:52:47 00312959062TRLO1 XLON 458 133.50 10:52:47 00312959063TRLO1 XLON 32 133.00 11:49:35 00312961492TRLO1 XLON 100 133.50 11:53:59 00312961627TRLO1 XLON 2403 134.00 12:03:51 00312962032TRLO1 XLON 3316 134.00 13:25:01 00312964167TRLO1 XLON 689 134.00 13:25:01 00312964168TRLO1 XLON 134 134.00 13:25:13 00312964170TRLO1 XLON 268 134.00 13:25:13 00312964171TRLO1 XLON 4168 134.00 13:25:20 00312964173TRLO1 XLON 3101 134.00 13:47:45 00312964691TRLO1 XLON 3260 134.00 13:47:58 00312964703TRLO1 XLON 3291 134.00 13:48:04 00312964709TRLO1 XLON 3037 134.00 13:48:13 00312964718TRLO1 XLON 2585 134.00 13:49:20 00312964770TRLO1 XLON 1100 135.00 14:00:48 00312965199TRLO1 XLON 2688 135.00 14:00:48 00312965200TRLO1 XLON 676 135.00 14:00:48 00312965201TRLO1 XLON 1400 135.00 14:00:48 00312965202TRLO1 XLON 609 135.00 14:00:48 00312965203TRLO1 XLON 2688 135.00 14:00:48 00312965204TRLO1 XLON 2500 135.00 14:00:48 00312965215TRLO1 XLON 2688 135.00 14:00:48 00312965216TRLO1 XLON 1560 135.00 14:00:48 00312965217TRLO1 XLON 2500 135.00 14:00:48 00312965218TRLO1 XLON 2500 135.00 14:00:48 00312965219TRLO1 XLON 2500 135.00 14:00:48 00312965220TRLO1 XLON 4562 135.00 14:00:49 00312965221TRLO1 XLON 850 136.00 14:01:00 00312965231TRLO1 XLON 2867 136.00 14:03:01 00312965297TRLO1 XLON 1068 136.00 14:03:01 00312965298TRLO1 XLON 3886 136.00 14:03:46 00312965328TRLO1 XLON 3829 136.00 14:03:58 00312965333TRLO1 XLON 2373 137.00 14:08:58 00312965612TRLO1 XLON 781 137.50 14:15:12 00312965857TRLO1 XLON 498 137.50 14:15:12 00312965858TRLO1 XLON 282 137.50 14:15:12 00312965859TRLO1 XLON 791 137.50 14:23:34 00312966186TRLO1 XLON 813 137.50 14:33:31 00312966559TRLO1 XLON 791 137.00 14:33:31 00312966560TRLO1 XLON 791 137.00 14:33:31 00312966561TRLO1 XLON 386 136.50 15:00:36 00312967779TRLO1 XLON 405 136.50 15:00:36 00312967780TRLO1 XLON 296 136.50 15:00:36 00312967781TRLO1 XLON 495 136.50 15:00:36 00312967782TRLO1 XLON 791 136.50 15:00:36 00312967783TRLO1 XLON 790 136.50 15:00:36 00312967784TRLO1 XLON 790 136.50 15:00:36 00312967785TRLO1 XLON 465 136.50 15:00:36 00312967786TRLO1 XLON 326 136.50 15:00:36 00312967787TRLO1 XLON 75 136.50 15:01:58 00312967867TRLO1 XLON 2297 136.50 15:01:58 00312967868TRLO1 XLON 2332 136.50 15:02:06 00312967874TRLO1 XLON 3067 137.00 15:02:28 00312967881TRLO1 XLON 49 137.00 15:04:05 00312967931TRLO1 XLON 3229 137.00 15:04:05 00312967932TRLO1 XLON 3238 137.00 15:04:17 00312967987TRLO1 XLON 3066 137.00 15:04:17 00312967988TRLO1 XLON 835 137.50 15:06:30 00312968244TRLO1 XLON 823 137.50 15:07:03 00312968264TRLO1 XLON 820 137.50 15:12:00 00312968435TRLO1 XLON 503 137.50 15:15:14 00312968541TRLO1 XLON 316 137.50 15:15:14 00312968542TRLO1 XLON 819 137.50 15:21:50 00312968790TRLO1 XLON 819 137.50 15:30:03 00312968993TRLO1 XLON 1638 137.00 15:33:13 00312969106TRLO1 XLON 1644 137.00 15:33:23 00312969108TRLO1 XLON 1560 137.00 15:33:24 00312969111TRLO1 XLON 1551 137.00 15:33:32 00312969112TRLO1 XLON 4064 137.00 15:43:25 00312969474TRLO1 XLON 1318 137.00 15:53:17 00312970128TRLO1 XLON 301 137.00 15:53:17 00312970129TRLO1 XLON 320 138.00 16:10:40 00312970987TRLO1 XLON 153 138.00 16:10:40 00312970988TRLO1 XLON 687 138.00 16:11:04 00312971009TRLO1 XLON 726 138.00 16:11:19 00312971023TRLO1 XLON 1650 137.50 16:12:51 00312971084TRLO1 XLON 824 137.50 16:12:51 00312971085TRLO1 XLON 213 138.00 16:14:57 00312971186TRLO1 XLON 420 138.50 16:21:32 00312971456TRLO1 XLON 642 138.50 16:21:32 00312971457TRLO1 XLON 672 138.50 16:21:32 00312971458TRLO1 XLON 1419 138.50 16:21:32 00312971459TRLO1 XLON 170 139.00 16:21:45 00312971471TRLO1 XLON 7500 139.00 16:21:45 00312971472TRLO1 XLON 22 139.00 16:21:45 00312971473TRLO1 XLON 1886 139.00 16:21:54 00312971484TRLO1 XLON 483 139.00 16:21:54 00312971485TRLO1 XLON 1666 139.00 16:21:54 00312971486TRLO1 XLON 3964 139.00 16:22:05 00312971498TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

