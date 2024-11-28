Jasper, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - The Crisis Team Society of Jasper, with the support of the Jasper Volunteer Fire Brigade, are proud to announce the launch of the 2025 Firefighter Calendar Fundraising campaign. Each purchase or sponsorship raises essential funds to support individuals in Jasper experiencing trauma and tragedy in times of crisis.

This year's calendar features breathtaking imagery of our firefighters amidst the stunning landscapes of Jasper National Park, capturing the passion and resilience of those who protected our community during the 2024 Jasper Wildfire Complex. Every dollar raised will go directly toward Crisis Team Society's mission ensuring that individuals in crisis have the support they need.

"We're grateful for the unwavering support from our community and the Jasper Volunteer Fire Brigade," said Kelly Dawson, Chair. "Together, we're making an impact that goes beyond crisis response, strengthening resilience and community well-being."

Calendars and sponsorships are available now-visit: crisisteamsociety.ca/calendar to make a difference today.









Kinfolk Photography

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11063/231804_068e81bbb40cf94e_001full.jpg





Kinfolk Photography

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11063/231804_068e81bbb40cf94e_002full.jpg





Kinfolk Photography

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11063/231804_068e81bbb40cf94e_003full.jpg

About Crisis Team Society

The Crisis Team-a referral-based agency who receives referrals from healthcare staff, the RCMP, Jasper Community Outreach Services, the Activity Centre front desk and other first responders - has operated since 2007 with support from the Municipality of Jasper, community fundraising efforts, and provincial grants. The team is comprised of trained community members who share the responsibility of answering the crisis line 365 days per year, from 5pm-8am on weekdays and 24 hours per day on weekends.

The primary mandate of the Crisis Team is to support individuals experiencing trauma and tragedy in times of crisis. The Crisis Team allows for immediate action to occur by providing logistical support and planning for person(s) in need.

Along with this mandate, the organization identifies gaps in crisis intervention and prevention services and implements strategies to fill these gaps to increase community resiliency, thereby reducing harm.

CONTACT

780-852-8326

crisisteamsociety@gmail.com

www.crisisteamsociety.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231804

SOURCE: Crisis Team Society of Jasper