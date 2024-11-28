Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - Cambridge House International is thrilled to announce the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2025, taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on January 19-20, 2025. Known as the epicenter for junior mining investment and a must-attend for investors, this annual gathering brings together over 5,000 investors and 120 keynote speakers, offering an exclusive opportunity to explore the latest strategies, trends, and innovations in the commodities sector.

Over two power-packed days, attendees will gain direct insights from some of the sharpest minds in resource investment and the chance to connect with industry leaders. This conference will feature a lineup of expert speakers and presentations focused on precious metals, energy, critical minerals, and more.

Highlights of the 2025 Conference:

Exclusive Keynote Sessions : Hear from over 120 prominent speakers, including top executives, influential investors, and commodity market analysts, each offering invaluable insights.

Networking Opportunities : Engage with over 5,000 industry professionals and investors, with numerous chances to form new connections and partnerships.

Interactive Exhibits: Discover innovations and developments across the resource sector through exhibits by leading companies and emerging innovators.

Don't miss the opportunity to gain insider knowledge, expand your professional network, and position yourself strategically in the ever-evolving commodities landscape. Tickets are now available, and we encourage early registration to secure your spot.

For more details and to register, visit www.CambridgeHouse.com.

Join us for an unforgettable event that could shape your investment strategy for years to come.

