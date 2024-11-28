Herndon, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - ioSENTRIX, a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions, is excited to introduce its latest suite of managed services aimed at redefining application security for businesses of all scales. The launch includes three core offerings- Pentesting as a Service, Application Security as a Service, and Virtual CISO-all designed to provide continuous security coverage, surpassing the limitations of traditional, one-time security assessments.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, many businesses are discovering that their conventional approaches to security leave them exposed to potential vulnerabilities. ioSENTRIX's managed services portfolio is designed to mitigate these risks by delivering continuous, proactive monitoring and assessment, ensuring applications and systems remain secure amid changes and updates. This comprehensive service model is suited for businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to global enterprises, looking to enhance security, stay compliant, and protect sensitive data.

Comprehensive Suite of Managed Services

The ioSENTRIX managed services portfolio offers a full range of security solutions that go beyond periodic evaluations. Each service emphasizes continuous risk management, combining ioSENTRIX's extensive cybersecurity expertise with the latest technology to provide exceptional protection.

Pentesting as a Service : Traditional one-time penetration tests offer only a moment-in-time assessment, leaving businesses exposed as applications evolve. ioSENTRIX solves this with a subscription-based service providing continuous testing throughout the year. This approach identifies and addresses security gaps from code changes, new features, and emerging threats. Detailed reports prioritize remediation by risk impact, focusing on data protection, compliance, and breach prevention. Continuous testing aims to ensure stronger, ongoing application security and reduces the risk of breaches.

: Traditional one-time penetration tests offer only a moment-in-time assessment, leaving businesses exposed as applications evolve. ioSENTRIX solves this with a subscription-based service providing continuous testing throughout the year. This approach identifies and addresses security gaps from code changes, new features, and emerging threats. Detailed reports prioritize remediation by risk impact, focusing on data protection, compliance, and breach prevention. Continuous testing aims to ensure stronger, ongoing application security and reduces the risk of breaches. Application Security as a Service: ioSENTRIX takes full ownership of the user's AppSec program, providing the tools, resources, and expertise needed to secure applications from design to deployment. The Company manages the entire process-including architecture reviews, threat modeling, secure code reviews, and penetration testing-so users don't have to invest in or manage a complex cybersecurity tech stack or practice. By centralizing everything under ioSENTRIX, the Company ensures seamless, end-to-end security, allowing the user's team to focus on innovation while ioSENTRIX handles the rest.

ioSENTRIX takes full ownership of the user's AppSec program, providing the tools, resources, and expertise needed to secure applications from design to deployment. The Company manages the entire process-including architecture reviews, threat modeling, secure code reviews, and penetration testing-so users don't have to invest in or manage a complex cybersecurity tech stack or practice. By centralizing everything under ioSENTRIX, the Company ensures seamless, end-to-end security, allowing the user's team to focus on innovation while ioSENTRIX handles the rest. Virtual CISO: ioSENTRIX's Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) service offers access to seasoned security experts who provide strategic guidance and practical support. Ideal for organizations that may not have an in-house CISO or a full security team, this service includes risk assessments, security policy development, incident response planning, and vendor security reviews. The vCISO model is flexible, providing tailored support as needed, particularly valuable for small and mid-sized businesses or those with limited security resources.

By offering these managed services, ioSENTRIX empowers organizations to continuously monitor and evaluate vulnerabilities, implement robust security practices, optimize resources, and meet compliance requirements.

The Power of Continuous Security

ioSENTRIX has developed its managed services portfolio to provide ongoing, adaptable security that keeps pace with changes in technology and the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. This proactive, long-term approach helps businesses address the fundamental issue of traditional, static security assessments, which can become outdated as soon as changes are made to an application's codebase. In contrast, ioSENTRIX's managed services offer year-round monitoring, ensuring that security measures remain effective and up-to-date.

A Commitment to Trust, Transparency, and Tailored Solutions

ioSENTRIX's commitment to providing transparent, value-driven services has set the company apart in the cybersecurity industry. By combining human expertise with powerful automated tools, ioSENTRIX delivers detailed, actionable reports, complimentary retesting, and a unique "try before you buy" model that eliminates hidden costs. Clients receive tailored security assessments and strategic advice, ensuring they're paying for real, ongoing protection rather than one-time solutions that may become outdated.

This approach has earned ioSENTRIX the trust of high-profile clients across industries.

As part of its ongoing growth and dedication to excellence, ioSENTRIX recently rebranded and launched an updated website, reflecting its mission to provide cutting-edge, accessible cybersecurity solutions. The new website features an improved user experience, streamlining the process for clients seeking customized security services and consultations.

Be Part of a Secure Community

ioSENTRIX is committed to helping clients achieve their cybersecurity and compliance goals through partnerships that prioritize long-term success. Businesses seeking robust cybersecurity measures for cloud, application, or network security are encouraged to visit ioSENTRIX's updated website and fill out a quick contact form. A cybersecurity expert will be in touch to discuss each client's unique needs, ensuring they receive the right solutions to strengthen their security posture.

For more information, visit ioSENTRIX's website.

About ioSENTRIX

ioSENTRIX is a company that offers tailored, risk-focused security assessments that reduce true business risk. Focusing on trust and transparency, ioSENTRIX is redefining cybersecurity for a lasting impact.

