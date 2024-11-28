Vonore, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - LeafTEK, a trusted provider of US-made gutter protection systems, introduces its DIY gutter guards that combine durability, easy installation, and roof warranty-friendly design. The brand's features include its unique vented ridge design, premium aluminum construction, and easy Do-It-Yourself (DIY) installation. American home improvement show host and blogger Bob Vila regards LeafTek as the best for shingle warranty in one of his blog entries with its 35-year warranty.





LeafTEK Introduces DIY Gutter Guards

LeafTEK is US-made with contractor-grade material, ensuring long-term durability. Its hi-tech vented ridge design promotes air circulation, keeping gutters dry and free from debris like pine needles, maple seeds, bird nests, leaves, seed pods, roof sediments, roots, twigs, and animal droppings. The product's raised ridge design prevents debris buildup, ensuring efficient rainwater flow, even during the heaviest storms.

"We designed LeafTEK to bring peace of mind to homeowners. We understand how having an efficient and easy-to-maintain gutter system is crucial with or without heavy storms, so we developed a product that reduces the time and effort of climbing up the roof to clean debris out of their gutter system," said LeafTEK CEO and founder Dan Cash.

Benefits of LeafTEK's DIY gutter guards

Aside from its physical features and capabilities, LeafTEK's DIY gutter guards also provide other key benefits, including:

Easy handling and shipping: Each panel is 4 feet long, making it easy to handle and ship. The ends of the sections have a small 1/2-inch tab that allows the pieces to fit together, without gaps creating a seamless finish. Cutting the corners or end pieces with basic tin snips is easy. A magnetic hex drive is included to make installation even easier. The product is also double-boxed and foamed-packaged for shipping.

Pest prevention: LeafTEK's proprietary design enables rainwater to pass through gutters while preventing leaves and other debris from clogging the gutter system. Dry out unwanted debris with LeafTek's raised vented ridge design that promotes air circulation through the gutter system. The raised ridged design allows the breeze to blow off leaves and debris so there's no need to climb the ladder to do a manual, regular gutter checking and cleaning.

Eco-friendliness: Water in the gutters is dried out with LeafTek's down-draft design, reducing the chances of pest breeding, like mosquitoes. The product also fully covers gutters to prevent birds, squirrels, and insects from nesting. With dry gutters, mosquito breeding is discouraged, reducing environmental concerns.

Shingle warranty safety: LeafTEK preserves roof warranties by avoiding installations under shingles.

No overflow: LeafTek has 404 holes per square foot. Each hole is 1/8" in diameter designed to handle massive rainfalls while stopping leaves and debris from entering gutters. The hole also prevents "shingle sediment" and other granular unwanted waste from clogging the gutter system.

LeafTek's gutter guards are available in white and black. For more information about the company, visit http://www.GetLeafTek.com. The company also has a support staff located in the US that assists by phone or email seven days a week.

About LeafTEK

LeafTEK is a privately held, family-owned company established in 2015 in Vonore, Tennessee. It started manufacturing DIY gutter guards in 2017. The company's product, the DIY gutter guards, was developed to provide Americans with a durable gutter guard system with easy installation, less maintenance, and quality gauge aluminum. Apart from its DIY gutter guards, the company also offers US-made accessories for gutter installation and maintenance. With a 35-year warranty on its gutter guards, the company has proven to be one of the country's most reliable brands in gutter guard systems.

