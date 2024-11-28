Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - Kovo+ Holdings Inc. (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Company") announces that in connection with the ongoing Canada Post labour strike, the notice of meeting, management information circular, and form of proxy (the "Meeting Materials") for the upcoming annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders (the "Shareholders") of Common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company, can be accessed under Kovo's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca and through Kovo's website at www.kovo.co/agm.

Registered Shareholders

The Company is encouraging Registered Shareholders to access the Meeting Materials electronically and vote their Common Shares online. Registered Shareholders can request copies of the Meeting Materials delivered via email by contacting Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), Kovo's registrar and transfer agent, at 1-800-564-6253 (Toll-Free North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (Toll-Free International).

Beneficial Shareholders

Beneficial Shareholders should contact their broker/intermediary to obtain a copy of their voting instruction form or other proxy-related materials if not already provided.

Proxies and Questions

In all cases, Shareholders' votes must be received not later than 10:00 a.m. (MST) on December 12, 2024 or not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time for the holding of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders with questions on voting may contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 (Toll-Free North America) or 1-514-982-7555 (Toll-Free International), or the Company at investors@kovo.co.

About Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

Kovo+ is a versatile technology company leading the charge in AI initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. Kovo+ remains committed to its core business-model of strategic growth opportunities within mid-market Medical Billing firms, where exploitive business optimization synergies exist. Moving forward, Kovo+ will integrate accretive broader healthcare sector additions to its portfolio and opportunities beyond in multiple new markets. Dedicated to revolutionizing business processes optimization through technological advancements and evolving AI applied methods, Kovo+ embodies a commitment to ensured and enduring profitability. To learn more about Kovo+ and to keep up to date on Kovo+ news, visit www.kovoplus.co.

Contact Information

