Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - Rumbu Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: RMB) ("Rumbu" or the "Company"), announces that at its Annual and Special Meeting which was held yesterday, the members of the Board of Directors of the Company were approved for the ensuing fiscal year and include Daryl Lockyer, President and CEO, Jamie D. Lockyer, Vice President, Ross O. Drysdale, Chairman and Secretary, and independent Directors, J. Michael Sullivan and Shane A. Wylie. In addition, the Majority of the Minority of the Shareholders of the Company approved the transaction for the Company to acquire Grace Gardens Holdings Ltd. ("Holdings") and its wholly owned subsidiary Grace Gardens Funeral Chapel Ltd., a funeral home business located in St. Paul, Alberta. The Grace Gardens transaction requires the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), after which, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Holdings from Daryl and Jamie Lockyer. When this transaction has been approved, the Company will have completed the acquisition of five (5) funeral homes and plans to complete one more acquisition in the current calendar year. The Company also announces that it has released the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR.

About Rumbu

Rumbu is a publicly traded Funeral Service, Memorial and Death Care Company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol RMB. The Company operates in the funeral home business in Western Canada and is committed to acquiring, partnering, managing and operating funeral homes and crematoriums and providing funeral services to the public in its market area.

