DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

Advances in immunotherapy have ushered in a new era of treatment for follicular lymphoma (FL), particularly for patients who have experienced relapse after conventional chemotherapy regimens. This paradigm shift is characterized by the emergence of innovative therapies like CAR T-cell therapy and bispecific antibodies, which have demonstrated remarkable efficacy in targeting and eradicating lymphoma cells.

CAR T-cell therapy represents a groundbreaking approach where a patient's own T-cells are genetically engineered to recognize and attack cancer cells. This personalized treatment has shown significant promise, especially for individuals who have undergone extensive previous therapies. One notable example is Axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta), a CAR T-cell therapy approved for use in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. Clinical trials have highlighted its ability to induce durable remissions, with some patients experiencing long-term remission even after multiple prior therapies.

DelveInsight's follicular lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for follicular lymphoma treatment.

Key follicular lymphoma companies such as Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Incyte Corporation, Mabworks, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Nektar Therapeutics, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., ADC Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Zhejiang DTRM Biopharma, Immpact Bio, Galapagos, Immunitas Therapeutics, Enterome, CRISPR Therapeutics, CHO Pharma, Shanghai Blueray Biopharma, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, AVM Biotechnology, Mustang Bio, Merck, Pell Bio-Med Technology, Schrodinger Inc., Sana Biotechnology, Poseida Therapeutics, OncoNano Medicine, Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., NovalGen, Pfizer, Xencor, Wellington Zhaotai Therapies, MEI Pharma, Sutro Biopharma, Synthekine, Verismo Therapeutics, Vincerx Pharma, Novartis, Century Therapeutics, Newave Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, Affimed GmbH, Iksuda Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Adicet Bio, Carna Biosciences, Inc., BeiGene, Boryung Pharmaceutical, Accutar Biotechnology, Atara Biotherapeutics, AbbVie, InnoCare Pharma, NeoImmuneTech, and others are evaluating new follicular lymphoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are under different phases of follicular lymphoma clinical trials. In August 2024, the company expects to file a supplemental Biologics License Application for tafasitamab for the treatment of patients with FL who have failed at least one prior systemic anti-CD20 immunotherapy or chemo-immunotherapy by the end of 2024 based on the positive Phase III results.

In June 2024, a consortium of Eugene Private Equity and Korea Development Bank Private Equity announced that they would acquire 80% of South Korean vaccine maker Boryung Biopharma Co. for 320 billion won (USD 231 million).

In February 2024, Incyte announced that it had entered into an asset purchase agreement with MorphoSys AG, which gives Incyte exclusive global rights for tafasitamab. Incyte will now recognize revenue and cost for all US commercialization and clinical development and MorphoSys will no longer be eligible to receive future milestone, profit split and royalty payments.

In September 2023, OncoNano Medicine, Inc. announced a clinical trial supply agreement with Regeneron for the use of Libtayo (cemiplimab), a PD-1 inhibitor, in the combination stage of the first human trial of ONM-501, a dual-activating STING (STimulator of INterferon Genes) agonist and lead therapeutic development candidate. The ONM-501 first-in-human trial is a multicenter Phase Ia/b dose escalation and dose expansion study of intratumoral ONM-501 as monotherapy and in combination with Libtayo in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas. OncoNano is the sponsor of the clinical trial, and Regeneron will supply cemiplimab.

In May 2023, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that it had entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Under the terms of the agreement, CBMG will grant Janssen a worldwide license to develop and commercialize the CAR-T assets, except in Greater China. Janssen and CBMG will negotiate an option for Janssen to commercialize the products in the Chinese territory. Janssen will make an upfront payment of USD 245 million that will be accounted for in the second quarter as a research and development expense. Additional future payments will be based upon achieving certain development, regulatory, and sales milestones, as well as tiered royalty payments on worldwide net trade sales, excluding Greater China.

Follicular Lymphoma Overview

Follicular lymphoma is a common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that originates from B-cells, a kind of white blood cell responsible for producing antibodies. This cancer is characterized by the growth of abnormal lymphoid follicles, which can disrupt normal lymphatic function. While the exact causes of follicular lymphoma are not fully understood, certain factors may increase the risk, including age (most commonly affecting adults over 60), a family history of lymphoma, and potential environmental factors such as exposure to pesticides or chemicals.

Symptoms of follicular lymphoma can vary widely but may include painless swelling of lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, or groin, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, fatigue, and fever. Some patients may remain asymptomatic for extended periods, as this type of lymphoma can progress slowly. Diagnosis typically involves a combination of physical examinations, blood tests, imaging studies (like CT scans), and a biopsy of affected lymph nodes. The biopsy helps determine the subtype and stage of the lymphoma, which is crucial for planning treatment.

Treatment for follicular lymphoma depends on the stage of the disease and the patient's overall health. Options may include watchful waiting for asymptomatic cases, chemotherapy, immunotherapy (such as monoclonal antibodies), and targeted therapies. In some cases, stem cell transplants may be considered for patients with more aggressive forms or those who do not respond to initial treatments. Given the indolent nature of follicular lymphoma, ongoing management, and regular monitoring are vital for achieving the best possible outcomes.

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA TQ-B3525 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Pre-Registration Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors; Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors Oral Tafasitamab Incyte Corporation Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous MIL62 Mabworks Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity Intravenous Ibrutinib AbbVie/ Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Phase III Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral AZD0486 AstraZeneca Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous NKTR-255 Nektar Therapeutics Phase II/III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Interleukin 15 receptor agonists Intravenous Abexinostat Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Phase II Histone deacetylase inhibitors; Rad51 recombinase inhibitors Oral Acalabrutinib AstraZeneca Phase II Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors Oral Zilovertamab vedotin Merck Sharp & Dohme Phase II Receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 inhibitor Intravenous SHR2554 Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd. Phase II Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitors Oral Nivolumab Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death 1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Loncastuximab tesirine ADC Therapeutics Phase II Alkylating agents; DNA cross-linking agents Intravenous

Follicular Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

The follicular lymphoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the follicular lymphoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase delta inhibitors, Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors, Emt protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Interleukin 15 receptor agonists, Histone deacetylase inhibitors, Rad51 recombinase inhibitors, Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Apoptosis stimulants, Cell cycle inhibitors, Tubulin inhibitors, Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors, Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death 1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants, Alkylating agents, DNA cross-linking agents

Key Follicular Lymphoma Companies: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Incyte Corporation, Mabworks, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Nektar Therapeutics, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., ADC Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Zhejiang DTRM Biopharma, Immpact Bio, Galapagos, Immunitas Therapeutics, Enterome, CRISPR Therapeutics, CHO Pharma, Shanghai Blueray Biopharma, BeiGene, AstraZeneca, AVM Biotechnology, Mustang Bio, Merck, Pell Bio-Med Technology, Schrodinger Inc., Sana Biotechnology, Poseida Therapeutics, OncoNano Medicine, Inc., Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., NovalGen, Pfizer, Xencor, Wellington Zhaotai Therapies, MEI Pharma, Sutro Biopharma, Synthekine, Verismo Therapeutics, Vincerx Pharma, Novartis, Century Therapeutics, Newave Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Path Holdings, Affimed GmbH, Iksuda Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Adicet Bio, Carna Biosciences, Inc., BeiGene, Boryung Pharmaceutical, Accutar Biotechnology, Atara Biotherapeutics, AbbVie, InnoCare Pharma, NeoImmuneTech, and others.

Key Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: Parsaclisib, TQ-B3525, Tafasitamab, MIL62, Ibrutinib, AZD0486, NKTR-255, Abexinostat, Acalabrutinib, Zilovertamab vedotin, SHR2554, Nivolumab, Loncastuximab tesirine, Golcadomide, Emapalumab, DTRM-555, Capivasertib, IMPT 314, GLPG5101, IMT-009, EO2463, CTX112, CHO-H01, BR1733, BGB-16673, BGB-10188, AZD5492, AVM0703, MB106, MK-1026, PL001, SGR-1505, SC291, SC262, P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, ONM 501, NX-5948, NX 2127, NVG-111, Mevrometostat, Plamotamab, WZTL-002, Voruciclib, STRO001, SYNCAR-001 + STK-009, SynKIR-310, VIP-152, VAY736, CNTY-101, LP-168, BP1002, IOA-244, IKS 03, ALLO-501, ADI-001, AS-1763, BGB-21447, BR101801, AC676, ATA3219, ABBV-319, ABBV-101, ICP-B02, ICP-B05, C-CAR039, Efineptakin Alfa, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Follicular Lymphoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Follicular Lymphoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

