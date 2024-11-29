Borussia Dortmund's stock demonstrated positive momentum on the XETRA exchange, climbing 1.7 percent to reach €3.24, with shares touching a daily peak of €3.27. Trading activity remained notable with 136,949 shares changing hands. While the current price level sits considerably below the 52-week high of €4.36, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €6.00, suggesting substantial upside potential. The company's latest quarterly performance reveals mixed results, with revenue increasing by 4.93 percent to €107.30 million, though earnings per share settled at €0.01, marking a significant decrease from the previous year's figures.
Future Financial Projections
Looking ahead, financial experts anticipate earnings per share to reach €0.060 for the 2025 fiscal year, with shareholders potentially benefiting from an increased dividend of €0.073 per share. The company's recent sporting achievements, particularly in Champions League competition, could serve as potential catalysts for future stock performance, although personnel-related challenges remain under close market scrutiny.
