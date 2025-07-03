Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Jamie Gittens close to move to Chelsea FC

DORTMUND, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / The player Jamie Gittens ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Chelsea Football Club Limited ("Chelsea"). This is today's mutual agreement of all parties. The contractual details now have to be completed. Moreover, the realization of the transfer is still subject to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System.

With the realization of this transfer deal, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2025/2026 financial year in a range of approx. 37.0 - 42.0 m. EUR.

Dortmund, 03.07.2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/jamie-gittens-close-to-move-to-chelsea-fc-1045750