Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2024) - On November 26th, the bauma CHINA 2024, themed "Pursuing Light and Encountering Brilliance," opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. More than 3,400 exhibitors from 32 countries and regions, along with over 200,000 visitors from more than 130 countries and regions, attended this grand event, showcasing tens of thousands of new products and technologies.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/231586_58a4d2f2f4588b2b_001full.jpg

Adhering to the philosophy of "professionalism, efficiency, and creating value for customers," Eddie Precision showcased a range of new products and integrated solutions, including the heavy-duty silence hydraulic breakers, pure hydraulic breakers, automatic frequency hammers, hydraulic compactor, demolition grapple, eagle shears, hydraulic pulverizers, as well as large-displacement plunger pumps, high-speed pumps, swing motors, final drive, electronic control valves as well as Electric Motors & Controllers. These exciting products allowed customers to feel the manufacturing strength of Eddie Precision.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/231586_58a4d2f2f4588b2b_002full.jpg

EDDIE Pure Hydraulic Breakers feature a wrapped shell and a unique shock-absorption module design, reducing noise and providing better driving experience. Its unique hydraulic system ensures more stable piston movement, lower maintenance costs, and a longer service life. Under the appropriate flow rate, the pure hydraulic hammer has a faster striking frequency, making it suitable for secondary breaking and other working conditions.

The new FCS60 Eagle Shear is equipped with a high-flow acceleration valve for efficient energy regeneration, effectively improving opening and closing efficiency. Its high-strength two-way support provides strong support for shearing large components. The new FHP70A High-Speed Pump is suitable for electric excavators within 45 tons. It can reach a working speed of 6000 rpm, with a maximum displacement of 70cc/rev. The structure is more compact, effectively reducing operating costs.

As a comprehensive high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, Eddie Precision also brought more than 100 products including the full series of hydraulic breakers, attachments, hydraulic parts, reducers, motors, batteries, etc., to this exhibition, fully demonstrating its comprehensive strength in intelligent manufacturing.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/231586_58a4d2f2f4588b2b_003full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/231586_58a4d2f2f4588b2b_004full.jpg

This participation further deepened Eddie Precision's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for global customers. As a leading player in the industry of construction machinery attachment tool and hydraulic parts, Eddie Precision will remain steadfast in the pursuit of innovation, intelligence and sustainability, making efforts to the development of the construction machinery industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231586

SOURCE: Global News