Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083
Frankfurt
28.11.24
15:29 Uhr
4,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 07:37 Uhr
103 Leser
Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Key Information Relating to Return of Capital to be Paid by Paratus

Finanznachrichten News

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSL: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash distribution to shareholders as specified below. The distribution will be in the form of return of capital and will be made from the Company's Contributed Surplus account which consists of previously paid in share premium transferred from the Company's Share Premium account.

Please find below the key information relating to the return of capital.

  • Return of capital: USD 0.22 per share
  • Declared currency: USD
  • Last day including right: December 2, 2024
  • Ex-date: December 3, 2024
  • Record date: December 4, 2024
  • Payment date: December 13, 2024
  • Date of approval: November 28, 2024

The cash distribution has been declared in USD with actual NOK payments per share to be determined based on the applicable exchange rate at the time of conversion, to be set as close as practically possible prior to the payment date. Payment of cash distribution to shareholders holding shares outside the Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS will be handled manually.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com , +47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems (formerly Seabras). Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/key-information-relating-to-return-of-capital-to-be-paid-by-paratus,c4073359

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/key-information-relating-to-return-of-capital-to-be-paid-by-paratus-302318604.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
