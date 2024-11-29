Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Vesting of PSU Award PDMR Dealing

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, announces the vesting of Performance Share Units in respect of 2,375,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 ("Ordinary Shares") each on 27 November 2024. These shares were issued as part of Performance Share Unit awards previously granted to Thomas Chippas under the Company's 2022 Equity Incentive Plan.

Following this vesting, Thomas Chippas, Chief Executive Officer, will own a total of 2,375,000 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 0.37% of the Company's issued share capital. Following vesting, the Company will have a total of 640,350,353 Ordinary Shares in issue. The above figure may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information.

PDMR notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Chippas 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Argo Blockchain PLC b) LEI 213800WPCCYSDYY26J54 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Performance Share Units Identification Code GB00BZ15CS02 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of Performance Share Units c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) PSUs - N/A 2,375,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 27 November 2024 f) Place of the Transaction Not on a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain Investor Relations ir@argoblockchain.com Tennyson Securities Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 Fortified Securities Joint Broker Guy Wheatley, CFA +44 74930989014 guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com