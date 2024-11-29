Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Investment Manager Q4 2024 Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

29 November 2024

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Investment Manager Q4 2024 Update

The Company announces that Christopher Clothier (Co-Chief Investment Officer) and Emma Moriarty (Portfolio Manager) of CG Asset Management Limited, the Company's Investment Manager, will provide a live presentation relating to the CG Asset Management Quarterly Update for Q4 2024, which will include an update on the Company, via Investor Meet Company on 7 January 2025, 10:30 a.m.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 06 Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CG Asset Management via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cg-asset-management/register-investor

Investors who already follow CG Asset Management on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

