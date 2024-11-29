A Chinese research team has developed a floating PV system that purportedly offers high stability and superior seakeeping performance. It features a series of floating pontoons for buoyancy, coupled with a truss-frame support structure for solar panels. Researchers at the Jiangsu University of Science and Technology in China have developed a novel floating PV system design that can reportedly withstand waves up to 4 m in offshore waters. "Our work made significant progress in understanding the hydrodynamic responses of a novel offshore floating photovoltaic system (FPV), which is designed to optimize ...

