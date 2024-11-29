Government data records 17. 2 GW of deployed solar capacity in the United Kingdom at the end of October 2024. Planning applications for three plants with combined capacity exceeding 1. 8 GW submitted in November 2024, suggesting potential for greater additions in the future. The United Kingdom has added 1 GW of solar capacity in the past 12 months, according to the latest figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). Deployment data for the end of October 2024 record 17. 2 GW of total installed solar capacity across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, 903 MW of which was ...

