HotelRunner Triumphs as the 'Best Large Technology Supplier' at the Travolution Awards

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / HotelRunner, the trailblazing platform for travel and hospitality technologies, has been awarded the prestigious "Best Large Technology Supplier" title at the Travolution Awards 2024. The event, held on Nov. 28 in London, celebrated leaders in travel and technology and recognized drivers of innovation and excellence.

HotelRunner was selected by a globally respected jury from among six companies competing in the same category, including software companies, tour operator platforms, and SaaS providers.

This award recognizes large travel tech companies that have shown the most progress in their field, whether as a legacy multinational modernizing its offerings or as a niche supplier introducing new, innovative concepts. Winning criteria encompassed innovative thinking and creativity, recognized as pivotal qualities propelling the travel industry into the digital era. This award is a testament to HotelRunner's dedication to empowering the industry with transformative technology.

Arden Agopyan, founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner, shared, "We're thrilled to be recognized as the Best Large Technology Supplier. This award underscores our mission to foster growth and innovation for our partners, helping them thrive fast in a digital-first world."

Ali Beklen, founder and Managing Partner, added, "Our journey to becoming a leader in travel tech has been marked by passion and relentless innovation. Winning this award reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class solutions that meet the evolving needs of our industry."

With its powerful and AI-driven platform, HotelRunner continues to support accommodations, travel agencies, and industry stakeholders globally, enabling them to simplify operations, maximize revenue, and elevate guest experiences. This award is more than an accolade - it's another step forward in HotelRunner's vision to reshape the future of travel.

