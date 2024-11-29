Smartmi Launches the New Evaporative Humidifier 3lite

Effortless Comfort: Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 3Lite Offers Mist-Free, Filter-Free, Smart Humidification

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartmi, a global pioneer of home appliance consumption upgrade, today is thrilled to announce the launch of the Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 3lite. This innovative humidifier is designed to enhance everyday living with its slogan, "Smart Humidification, Simple Living." Featuring mist-free humidification, intelligent controls, and a user-friendly design, the 3Lite delivers 14 hours of quiet, efficient operation with a 4L water tank. With the smart app and voice control, easy maintenance, and no filter replacements needed, the 3Lite offers simple, cost-effective humidification for modern homes.

Prioritizing Health for a Comfortable Environment

The Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 3lite is designed with health and well-being at its core. Mist-free humidification is ideal for sensitive individuals, and this technology ensures optimal humidity levels without the side effects of mist, creating a healthier, allergen-free environment. It allows a peaceful night's sleep with near-silent performance, ensuring restful, uninterrupted slumber. With a 4L large water tank & a 280mL/h humidification output, the 3Lite provides up to 14 hours of continuous operation, and it is perfect for maintaining optimal humidity levels throughout the day and night.

Intelligent Features for Modern Living

The Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 3Lite is equipped with cutting-edge technology to bring ease and convenience to everyday life. The intelligent constant humidity mode automatically adjusts the humidity from 30% to 60%, ensuring consistent comfort in any environment. Users can manage their humidifier remotely with the Mi Home app or enjoy hands-free control via smart voice assistants, like Google Assistance, Amazon Alexa, and Yandex Alice, making it easier than ever to stay comfortable.

User-Friendly Design for Maximum Convenience

Designed with the user in mind, the Smartmi 3Lite simplifies maintenance and operation. Say goodbye to costly filter replacements - simply add water and use, saving both money and time. The top-fill design allows for hassle-free refilling, while the modular design, removable evaporation disc, and water tank make cleaning a breeze. The intuitive touch interface ensures simple operation, and the water level sidebar lets you monitor water levels in real-time. With an automatic shutdown when the water runs low and when the tank is removed, Smartmi ensures safe and reliable operation.

Pricing and Availability

The Smartmi Evaporative Humidifier 3lite is the perfect companion for anyone looking to enhance their living environment with improved health and comfort. It is available on WildBerries and Ozon in the Russia market now, starting at a price of 9,999 RUB. This humidifier delivers smart, simple, and efficient humidity control for your home. For more information, visit www.smartmiglobal.com or follow us on social media for the latest updates.

