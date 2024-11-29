Brainomix Awarded for Its Breakthroughs with Transformative AI Imaging Technology

Two top healthcare awards underline Brainomix's landmark achievements in 2024 and the validation of its software's impact on treatment rates

OXFORD, England and CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) imaging solutions, has been awarded the LSX European Lifestars Award for "Healthtech Company of the Year" by HSBC Innovation Banking, and the "Most Transformative Healthtech Company of the Year" by OBN.

The two awards, both highly competitive and prestigious, involved nominations from dozens of leading global healthtech innovators. Judges acknowledged the breadth of Brainomix's success over the past year, including the endorsement by the National Institute for Health & Care Excellence (NICE) and a series of FDA clearances both in stroke and lung fibrosis driving the company's expansion into the US market, and also the transformative impact that the technology is having on patient care.

"We are honored to be recognized by LSX and OBN for these top awards, which reflect the transformative impact our technology is having on patient care globally," said Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix. "We remain committed to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that will facilitate faster diagnosis and expand access to life-saving treatments for stroke and lung fibrosis patients."

The largest real-world evaluation of stroke AI imaging, presented in May at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) in Basel, showed that Brainomix 360 Stroke was associated with a 50% greater increase in the number of patients receiving mechanical thrombectomy. Mechanical thrombectomy is a life-changing stroke treatment which can reduce disability and prevent or limit long-term care needs in patients with the most severe strokes due to blockage of a large blood vessel supplying the brain.

Evidence of this impact has also been observed at national levels, with Brainomix software deployed countrywide in Wales and Hungary, servicing all stroke centers across their respective health systems.

"Now deployed across 28 sites in Hungary, we have seen the rate of thrombectomy increase by more than 50%," said Prof István Szikora, National Institute of Mental Health, Neurology and Neurosurgery (OMIII), Budapest. "Brainomix 360 Stroke has proved itself an extremely effective asset in improving the efficacy of stroke care in Hungary."

Wales has reported similar results, with a noted increase in thrombectomy of more than 44%. "The Brainomix 360 Stroke platform is a game-changer in stroke care, generating critical information from simple brain scans and providing a secure platform for clinicians to share information, images and analysis," Dr Shakeel Ahmad, National Clinical Lead for Stroke. "This enables us to make faster, more precise decisions, which in turn will improve the quality of care and outcomes for stroke patients wherever they live in Wales."

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company with offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 30 countries. A private company, backed by leading healthtech investors, Brainomix has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that have been clinically adopted in hundreds of hospitals worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving increased treatment rates and improving functional independence for patients.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569446/Brainomix.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brainomix-awarded-for-its-breakthroughs-with-transformative-ai-imaging-technology-302318377.html