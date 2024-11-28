Anzeige
Elis announces the acquisition of Carsan in Spain

Finanznachrichten News

Elis announces the acquisition of Carsan in Spain

Saint-Cloud, 28 November 2024 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Carsan Renting & Laundry, S.L. and Alquitex Renting Textil, S.L. (« Carsan ») in Spain.

Carsan, whose 2023 revenue was c. 8 million euros, operates a plant in Getafe and mainly addresses high-end Hospitality clients located in the Madrid region. The Group currently employs around 120 people. The current management team will remain in place and will contribute to continuing the company's growth in activity.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com


