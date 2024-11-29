The latest list sees India-based Insolation Energy, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and Solex Energy maintain the top three positions and Kyocera entering the top ten, up from thirteenths spot. Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has released the fourth free-to-download edition of its PV Module Manufacturers Ranking. The ranking report, which is global in scope and based on the Altmann Z-scores of publicly traded manufacturers, covers 65 suppliers this time, which is the same number as the previous module ranking. The scores are tracked from ...

