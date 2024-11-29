Schneider Electric Foundation Wraps Up the Year With the Giving Season and Envisions the Next 25 Years To Come

RUEIL-MALMAISON, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / Schneider Electric - For a quarter-century, the Schneider Electric Foundation has been a catalyst for positive change, empowering young people worldwide to address pressing social issues. At the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to foster a more equitable and sustainable future.

The '25 Years Young' Campaign was more than a milestone; it was the occasion to honor the youth by recognizing 25 most impactful youth-serving NGOs, championing the field of Just transition, across five continents. In addition, the "Tomorrow Rising" web series, now in its second season, will continue to share powerful testimonies from young people in Mexico, Peru, Egypt, Indonesia & France. The upcoming season, set to be released in 2025, is a testament to the global impact of the Foundation around the world.

A Legacy of Impact

Over the past 25 years, the Foundation has achieved significant milestones:

Empowering Youth: Providing educational opportunities and vocational training to young people through the Youth Education & Entrepreneurship program, with over 760,000 people trained since 2009.

Promoting Just Transition: Raising awareness about social issues and fostering sustainable practices.

Mobilizing Employee Volunteers: Inspiring over 28,000 employees to dedicate 66,000+ volunteer days to community initiatives since 2017.

Tomorrow Rising Web Series : Showcasing the inspiring stories of young impact makers.

Tomorrow Rising Funds: Acts as a relay and amplifies the mobilizations of local Schneider Electric entities following natural disasters or emergency situations.

This Giving Season, the next 25 years begin

The past 25 years have established a solid groundwork, and the Foundation is excited to expand upon this legacy. Together, with the incredible team of volunteers, partners, and leaders, they rest assured that the next 25 years will be full of positive impact, one mentoring session at a time, one new access to energy at a time.

The Schneider Electric Foundation remains committed in its vision of a future where the next generation of leaders and innovators are inspired and empowered to drive a Just Transition. The Giving Season offers an opportunity to reflect on this commitment and to encourage others to join in the effort to create positive change. As the Foundation enters its next 25 years, it looks forward to continuing its legacy of giving and sharing, inspiring more change and touching more lives.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

