







TOKYO, Nov 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL) and NEC Corporation (NEC) have jointly conducted a trial of the "NEC Baggage Counting Solution"(1), which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically analyze the quantity and types of carry-on baggage at boarding gates. The solution, a world first(2), enables measures to be taken for carry-on baggage, which is one of the causes of flight delays, aiming to improve on-time performance and ensure smooth boarding.Based on the results of this trial, JAL is exploring methods for implementing the solution in the future.BackgroundExcess cabin baggage can lead to congestion in the aisles as passengers spend extra time storing their items in the overhead bins. It may also result in baggage being transferred to the cargo compartment after boarding has commenced, thereby increasing boarding time and potentially causing flight delays.Overview of the trialConducted from April to September 2024 at Boarding Gate 13 in Terminal 1 of Tokyo International Airport (Haneda), the trial involved evaluating the solution's analysis accuracy (detection and classification accuracy) and its alert timing for exceeding overhead storage limits to determine its effectiveness.Trial details:1. Cameras installed at the boarding gate capture footage, which is analyzed using AI to detect cabin baggage carried by passengers.2. Detected baggage is classified into predefined categories, and the space each item would occupy in overhead bins is estimated in real time.3. An alert is triggered when the estimated storage capacity reaches a preset threshold.Results and future prospectsThe solution enabled the collection and analysis of data on baggage amounts and alert frequency. This data can be used to develop concrete measures to prevent departure delays due to baggage storage and the reloading of baggage in the cargo compartment.Going forward, JAL will continue utilizing digital technology to ensure smoother boarding, improve punctuality, and optimize the overall customer experience. NEC provides end-to-end services for this kind of digital transformation (DX) through the "NEC BluStellar" value-delivery model. NEC BluStellar transforms business models to address social and business challenges by applying diverse industry insights and world-leading technological expertise to the entire DX process, from customer strategy consultation through implementation.(1)Patent pending.(2)According to NEC research as of November 2024.