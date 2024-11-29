Dr. Hicham Bouzekri, Director of R&D and Industry for the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN), explains how battery energy storage is helping the country to empower all of its people through renewable energy microgrids. What are some of the needs specific to the Moroccan electricity grid when it comes to integrating power generation and energy storage systems? Morocco has close to 99. 9% electricity access, and over 98% of our population is grid connected, but we import over 90% of our energy needs. Morocco has very high-quality wind and solar resources, but it still does not provide ...

