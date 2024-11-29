DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise November nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent Nov24 Okt24 Nov24 Okt24 Belgien +0,4 -0,2 +5,0 +4,5 Deutschland -0,7 -0,1 +2,4 +2,4 Estland -0,7 -0,3 +3,8 +4,5 Finnland -0,1 +0,3 +1,9 +1,5 Frankreich -0,1 -1,2 +1,7 +1,6 Griechenland -1,1 +1,7 +3,0 +3,1 Irland -0,5 -0,8 +0,5 +0,1 Italien 0,0 +1,2 +1,6 +1,0 Kroatien 0,0 -0,6 +4,0 +3,6 Lettland +0,1 +0,2 +2,3 +2,1 Litauen +0,5 +0,4 +1,1 +0,1 Luxemburg -0,4 -0,5 +1,1 +0,9 Malta -3,0 -1,0 +2,3 +2,4 Niederlande -1,0 -0,9 +3,8 +3,3 Österreich +0,3 +0,3 +2,0 +1,8 Portugal -1,0 +1,6 +2,7 +2,6 Slowakei +0,2 0,0 +3,6 +3,5 Slowenien +0,8 +0,2 +1,6 0,0 Spanien 0,0 -0,1 +2,4 +1,8 Zypern -0,8 -0,2 +2,4 +1,6 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
