Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
29.11.2024 11:31 Uhr
337 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise November nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise November nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung) 

=== 
       gg Vormonat     gg Vorjahr 
       +/- Prozent     +/- Prozent 
       Nov24 Okt24    Nov24 Okt24 
Belgien    +0,4  -0,2     +5,0  +4,5 
Deutschland  -0,7  -0,1     +2,4  +2,4 
Estland    -0,7  -0,3     +3,8  +4,5 
Finnland   -0,1  +0,3     +1,9  +1,5 
Frankreich  -0,1  -1,2     +1,7  +1,6 
Griechenland -1,1  +1,7     +3,0  +3,1 
Irland    -0,5  -0,8     +0,5  +0,1 
Italien    0,0  +1,2     +1,6  +1,0 
Kroatien    0,0  -0,6     +4,0  +3,6 
Lettland   +0,1  +0,2     +2,3  +2,1 
Litauen    +0,5  +0,4     +1,1  +0,1 
Luxemburg   -0,4  -0,5     +1,1  +0,9 
Malta     -3,0  -1,0     +2,3  +2,4 
Niederlande  -1,0  -0,9     +3,8  +3,3 
Österreich  +0,3  +0,3     +2,0  +1,8 
Portugal   -1,0  +1,6     +2,7  +2,6 
Slowakei   +0,2  0,0     +3,6  +3,5 
Slowenien   +0,8  +0,2     +1,6  0,0 
Spanien    0,0  -0,1     +2,4  +1,8 
Zypern    -0,8  -0,2     +2,4  +1,6 
===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com

DJG/mus/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2024 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2024 Dow Jones News
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.