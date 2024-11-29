Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is excited to announce the grand opening of Rosie's Burgers' first location in Calgary, Alberta! Located at 1509 8th Street Southwest, Rosie's is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving up its signature smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes, and more.

"Opening our first location in Alberta for Rosie's is a huge step in planting the flag for our smash burger brand. This is just the start of our contractually committed 20 units for the province of Alberta. Many more still to come as we continue to leverage our franchising experience to accelerate our growth and secure prime real estate locations for our franchisees across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"Seeing the team work side by side with our franchisee reinforces how we respect and support everyone that is part of the Happy Belly family. We are actively engaged in discussions with various groups across Canada to accelerate the growth of Rosie's along side our brand portfolio. As we organically expand Happy Belly's presence in the QSR space, numerous opportunities are emerging. We are excited to share updates on newly secured locations for our brands as we continue to drive growth through our asset-light franchise model."

"The area of 1509 8th Street Southwest is a prime location for a Rosie's to thrive being situated in the heart of Calgary's Beltline district. This location benefits from heavy pedestrian traffic, including professionals, residents, and visitors exploring the vibrant area. The dynamic atmosphere creates a consistent demand for quick, delicious food options. The Beltline is known for its eclectic mix of young professionals, students, and families, all of whom appreciate quality, convenient dining options. A smash burger brand with its appeal to comfort food enthusiasts and trendy food seekers fits perfectly. Not to mention being surrounded by bars, lounges, and cultural hubs. A smash burger spot would attract patrons looking for a quick bite before or after their activities. We anticipate this location will expand Rosie's customer base in a densely populated area that matches the brand's demographics. This presents substantial opportunities both in-store and through delivery services."

"This marks another step forward in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company. We currently have 421 contractually committed retail locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Portfolio - whether in development, under construction, or already open. As we open new stores, the Happy Belly footprint continues to grow."

We are just getting started.



For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings - we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

