BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES DECEMBER EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY & DATA CENTRE MAGAZINES

The December editions of Technology and Data Centre Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from Kyndryl, Munters & Ark Datacentres

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has launched the latest editions of Technology and Data Centre Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the technology, and Cloud sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an in depth lead report on Jensen Huang's NVIDIA.

"Generative AI is the defining technology of our time…" - Jensen Huang.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Kyndryl, Munters, Cornerstone OnDemand and more, along with the Top 10: Chief Technology Officers.

Data Centre Magazine

This month's edition includes an extensive cover feature with executives from Vertiv, KPMG, atNorth and more on how to design and build a Data Centre for the AI era.

"Data centres now need to accommodate increasingly dense IT loads, making optimised power and cooling management even more critical" - Alex Brew, Regional Director, Northern Europe at Vertiv.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Ark Data Centres, ESR and more. Plus the Top 10: Data Centre Uses.

You can visit Technology Magazine and Data Centre Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing tech & telco industry.

