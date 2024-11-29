Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2024
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
WKN: A3C9V4 | ISIN: BMG702782084
Frankfurt
29.11.24
09:59 Uhr
0,392 Euro
-0,002
-0,51 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.11.2024 13:01 Uhr
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

BMG702782084

Issuer Name

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JOSIVAR S.á r.l.

City of registered office (if applicable)

City of Luxembourg

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

27-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.387839

0.000000

11.387839

22115386

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

BMG702782084

22115386

0

11.387839

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

22115386

11.387839%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

José Manuel Vargas

JOSIVAR S.á r.l.

11.387839

11.387839%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

29-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Luxembourg


© 2024 PR Newswire
