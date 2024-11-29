Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 13:01 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

29 November 2024

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited
(Petra, the Company or the Group)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 29 November 2024 of the transfer of shares in the Company by José Manuel Vargas, Non-Executive Chair of Petra Diamonds Limited.

Mr Vargas has transferred 22,115,386 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each (the Shares) in the Company, being his entire shareholding in the Company and approximately 11.39% of the Company's issued share capital, to JOSIVAR Sarl, an entity that is wholly-owned by Mr Vargas.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

José Manuel Vargas Gomez

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Chair

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Petra Diamonds Limited

b.

LEI

213800X4QZIAVSA12860

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value

BMG702782084

b.

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of ordinary Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

22,115,386

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

22,115,386

N/A

e.

Date of the transaction

27 November 2024

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

~ Ends ~

FURTHER INFORMATION

Petra Diamonds, London +44 (0)784 192 0021

Patrick Pittawayinvestorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Kelsey Traynor

ABOUT PETRA DIAMONDS

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine and Finsch) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.


