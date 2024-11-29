The shares in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO CLCO.OL) will be traded ex dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2024 as follows:
OSE: As of November 29, 2024
NYSE: As of December 2, 2024
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241127407683/en/
Contacts:
For more information, questions should be directed to:
c/o Cool Company Ltd +44 207 659 1111 ir@coolcoltd.com
Richard Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer
John Boots Chief Financial Officer
© 2024 Business Wire