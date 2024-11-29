The shares in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO CLCO.OL) will be traded ex dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2024 as follows:

OSE: As of November 29, 2024

NYSE: As of December 2, 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

c/o Cool Company Ltd +44 207 659 1111 ir@coolcoltd.com



Richard Tyrrell Chief Executive Officer

John Boots Chief Financial Officer