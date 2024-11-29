DEKA, a pioneer and leader in laser solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its offices and product portfolio from France to North Africa, further strengthening its role as a key player in the aesthetic and surgical sector.

With its focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, DEKA, which is part of the multinational El.En. group, listed on the Euronext Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, continues to transform the laser application landscape in several sectors, including aesthetic medicine, surgery and the restoration of works of art.

Since 1981, El.En. Group has been a global leader in optoelectronics, photonics and laser engineering capabilities. The group founded its French subsidiary DEKA Sarl in 1996.

DEKA and its French subsidiary have built up a solid reputation in France and North Africa, owing to their unrivalled expertise in developing and marketing state-of-the-art laser technologies.

Whether it's the famous MonaLisa Touch, the MOVEO technology, or the latest platforms of the "PRO" range, Deka has always met the complex challenges of modern professionals with unique and exclusive solutions.

More recently, the company has developed technologies based on artificial intelligence (for example, its Lipo AI for the lipolysis laser and the laser-assisted liposuction, and the nano and picosecond TORO hybrid system). These innovations further differentiate the brand from the global technological panorama and have fostered a fruitful history marked by strategic partnerships and continuous research.

The entire DEKA France team were on hand to celebrate the opening of the new offices. Numerous doctors from all regions of France, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria, as well as a large delegation from Italy, led by the president Ing. Andrea Cangioli, DEKA CEO Ing. Paolo Salvadeo, International Sales Director Dr. Giustino Gallo, and Davide Zotta, Global Marketing Director on behalf of the parent company, were also present.

"Today, DEKA is proud to inaugurate its new premises in Lyon, which is designed to ensure a solid expansion of our business in France and throughout the Maghreb region, and to showcase the company's latest range of medical devices, including micro-ablative and sub-ablative CO2 laser systems which ensure a minimal amount of time off for patients, as well as cutting-edge devices for tattoo removal, body contouring and melasma treatment. These innovative solutions have been designed to optimize results, in complete safety, while guaranteeing the best possible return on investment for our customers", stated Emmanuel Maroselli, General Manager, DEKA Sarl

"Our CO2 laser solutions are recognized across the world. The CoolPeel procedure, currently launched in the United States, is the leading rejuvenation treatment, which can be performed even during a lunch break, enabling patients to resume their daily lives, including their professional lives, without any time off. These platforms deliver outstanding results in applications ranging from dermatology and otolaryngology to gynecological and proctological surgery, with a maximum level of precision and selectivity. Our laser solutions guarantee superior treatment quality and long-lasting results. The opening of our new offices is proof of this excellence, marking a new era for DEKA in France and North Africa.

As Managing Director of El.En. Group and CEO of DEKA, I'm proud to see the growth of our subsidiary in France. This is the result of extensive investment and teamwork", Paolo Salvadeo, CEO of DEKA

DEKA offers a complete range to satisfy all the needs of doctors and patients. "In the field of tattoo removal, DEKA has developed innovative laser solutions using the latest ultra-short-pulse technologies, including picoseconds, on new-generation platforms: the latest addition is the "TORO" laser, a versatile concentrate also used for pigmented lesions, rejuvenation and other treatments. But that's not all, DEKA is also proud of its innovative exosomes, which deliver information and nutrients to cells, guaranteeing even more synergistic results with our energy-based devices," stated Giustino Gallo, DEKA's Director of International Sales

"At DEKA, we firmly believe that every customer is unique and deserves customized solutions tailored to their particular needs.

Our clinical and customer service teams work in harmony with our partners to understand their challenges and goals, providing advice, training and technical support to maximize the effectiveness of our technologies.

It has been an honor to collaborate with leading physicians in a variety of fields; their feedback attests to our commitment to excellence.", confirmed Benjamin Martinent, Sales Manager France DEKA Sarl

Information about DEKA Sarl

DEKA Sarl is the French subsidiary of the multinational EL.EN. group, recognized as a leader in laser technologies for over 40 years.

The Florence-based El.En Group is rooted in a culture characterized by a constant quest for excellence.

Drawing on its rich cultural heritage and unique history, DEKA's mission is to transform every scientific discovery into a tangible benefit for doctors and patients, as well as to ensure every technological innovation becomes a lever for the continuous improvement of its products and services, with the aim of enhancing everyone's quality of life.

