POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces that it held its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, at 9;00 am CET at the Mercure Lyon Centre Château Perrache Hotel, located at 12 Cours de Verdun-Rambaud Esplanade de la Gare, 69002 Lyon, France.

The number of voting rights held by shareholders present or represented was 20,270,242, representing a quorum of 37.86%.

Details on the voting results, a replay of the Annual General Meeting as well as the presentation that was made during the meeting, are available today on the Company's website, in the Investors Shareholder Info Annual General Meeting Documents section.

The resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors related to the 2023 financial statements' approval and to the renewal of Richard Kender as Director of the Board have been approved.

The Board of Directors noted the non-adoption of certain delegations granted to the Board of Directors on financial matters as well as on the remuneration policy for corporate officers. The Board will proceed, with the management of the Company, to an assessment of its consequences and will get back subsequently to the market and Poxel's shareholders.

Next Financial Press Releases:

2024 First Half Results, on December 9, 2024

Fourth Quarter 2024 Cash and Revenue update, on February 12, 2025

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of MASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is now marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

