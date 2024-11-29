In recognition of World AIDS Day (WAD) 2024 on 1 December, AHF UK will host a commemorative event at Croydon University Hospital (530 London Road, Thornton Heath, Surrey, CR7 7YE) on Monday, 2 December 2024, at 9:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m. to raise awareness that "It's Not Over" in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The event aims to raise awareness, promote prevention, testing, and treatment, and support all those affected by HIV/AIDS in the UK and globally.

Despite decades of progress, around 40 million people globally are living with HIV, more than half of whom are women and girls, with approximately 1.3 million new infections reported each year, according to UNAIDS. Stigma and discrimination continue to keep individuals from seeking essential care, and many key populations face substantial barriers to accessing treatment. This World AIDS Day event will spotlight these challenges, emphasizing the need to keep HIV/AIDS a priority on national and global public health agendas.

AHF UK's World AIDS Day 2024: On 2 December, AHF UK will celebrate WAD with Croydon NHS Trust and partners at Croydon University Hospital. The event is aimed at raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and promoting the importance of testing. There will be free HIV/STI testing, a knowledge quiz with incentive freebies, and free condom packs and information for participants.

WHAT AHF UK commemorates WORLD AIDS DAY WHEN Monday, 2 December 2024 Time: 9.30a.m. -3.00p.m. WHAT: HIV education, calling everyone to end AIDS by 2030, knowledge quiz with incentive freebies, and free condoms packs for participants. WHERE Croydon University Hospital. 530 London Road. Croydon CR7 7YE, Ground Floor Foyer [by the escalator] WHO ?Deputy Civic Mayor, Cllr Richard Chatterjee ? Dozens of HIV/AIDS advocates and volunteers

NEWS DESK NOTE VISUALS: WAD Balloons, freebies, condom packs and banners.

"Effective treatment enables people living with HIV to maintain good health and ensures they cannot pass on the virus. However, in 2023, 40% of the 2,810 new diagnoses in England were made late-when their immune systems were already significantly weakened, and earlier treatment would have been beneficial. This highlights the need to prioritise HIV and sexual health as integral parts of our health and wellbeing agendas," said Beatrice Nabulya, Testing and Volunteer Lead at AHF UK. "We must leverage the strong community structures we have locally and nationally to address HIV stigma and expand access to education, awareness, testing, treatment, and prevention services. World AIDS Day is a moment to reaffirm our commitment through collective community action. Progress has been made, but 'It's Not Over' until stigma is eradicated, everyone has access to testing, and anyone who tests positive is linked to life-saving treatment."

"Europe faces a unique challenge as we see a stagnation in the HIV response, particularly in Eastern Europe, where new cases continue to rise. We must reinvigorate our public health strategies to prevent new HIV infections and ensure our health systems are adequately funded to support accessible testing, treatment, and stigma reduction efforts," added AHF Europe Bureau Chief Daniel Reijer. "On this World AIDS Day, let's unite in our efforts to advocate for a renewed commitment to ending the HIV epidemic-because 'It's Not Over' until we achieve it."

World AIDS Day serves as a vital platform for HIV/AIDS advocates to acknowledge the progress made, remember those we have lost to AIDS-related illnesses and those who carry on the fight, and call on governments worldwide to commit the necessary resources and political support to end HIV/AIDS. On this World AIDS Day, we're reminded: It's Not Over.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is a global non-profit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 2 million people in 48 countries worldwide in Africa, the Americas, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Europe. We are currently the largest non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

