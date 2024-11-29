Manimal Tales Launches Christmas Holiday Sales with Unbeatable Deals on Personalized Children's Books

Manimal Tales is bringing extra holiday cheer this season with two spectacular Christmas-themed sales: the ThanksGifting Sale and the 12 Days of Christmas Sale . These holiday deals are the perfect opportunity to give the gift of magical Christmas stories and create cherished memories with your loved ones.

Celebrate the holiday season with 40% off sitewide on all Manimal Tales books for Black Friday and until Cyber Monday. Whether you're looking for unique Christmas gifts for kids or building your family's holiday book collection, this is your chance to save big while spreading the joy of storytelling. If that isn't enough get additional savings when you buy two or more personalized books!

Personalize stories to feature your child's name, hometown, and more, creating keepsake books they'll treasure for years. These heartwarming, Christmas-themed books make perfect stocking stuffers or thoughtful presents under the tree.

Experience 12 days of holiday magic with Manimal Tales' 12 Days of Christmas sale ! Each day, a different children's book will be featured for just $12. From timeless Christmas classics to exciting new adventures, these daily deals make it easy to find the perfect Christmas gift for kids, grandkids, or anyone who loves the magic of holiday storytelling.

Below is the calendar for each day! Discover which enchanting title is on sale. Don't miss this chance to fill your stockings with joy and your bookshelves with wonder!





Both sales are designed to make the holiday season brighter for families everywhere. Whether it's through the ThanksGifting Sale's incredible discounts or the 12 Days of Christmas Sale's daily surprises, these deals are perfect for spreading holiday cheer, inspiring imaginations, and creating lasting family fun.

"Our holiday sales are all about bringing families together through the magic of storytelling," said Sue Donhym, founder of Manimal Tales. "These deals make it easy to give the gift of reading and celebrate the wonder of Christmas with personalized books that children will cherish forever."

Visit the Manimal Tales website now to take advantage of these exciting holiday sales. Whether you're shopping for Christmas presents, stocking stuffers, or new family traditions, Manimal Tales offers personalized books that bring the magic of the season to life.

About Manimal Tales

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized children's books, dedicated to making every child the hero of their own story. With beautifully crafted tales that spark creativity, holiday joy, and a love for reading, Manimal Tales creates unforgettable experiences for families to treasure. Discover the magic of personalized Christmas storytelling at manimaltales.com .

Sue Donhym

Manimal Tales

500 Westover Dr #13210

Sanford, NC 27330

info@manimaltales.com

