AMTD Group Inc., AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) ("AMTD Digital"), and World Media and Entertainment Group ("WME"), the multi-media, entertainment and cultures platform of AMTD Group, are proud to announce that, after shattering 9 major Hong Kong movie records, "The Last Dance", the new movie produced by WME, has grossed HK$100 million in box office, and becoming the Top 3 highest-grossing local film ever in the Hong Kong film history.

Outside Hong Kong, the film also enjoys enormous widespread acclaim and has scored well in particular in Malaysia, the UK and Singapore. The film is scheduled to be released in more countries later this year.

AMTD serves as a Production Company of the Movie, while Dr. Calvin Choi, founder of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital serves as a Producer.

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality areas.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients' diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as "Twitter") at @AMTDGroup.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

