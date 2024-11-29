Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (OTCQB: VLCJF) ("Velocity" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the sale of the Rozino gold project and the Company's other Bulgarian assets for USD $59.0 million cash (the "Transaction"), as previously announced on October 1, 2024.

Türkerler Insaat Turizm Madencilik Enerji Üretim Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S. ("Türkerler") has delivered confirmation to the Company that it has completed its legal, financial, technical and geological due diligence and desires to proceed with the Transaction. Pursuant to the terms of the binding letter agreement entered into by the Company with Türkerler, Türkerler and the Company have selected an escrow agent and are finalizing arrangements for the payment into escrow of the USD $2.95 million break fee by Türkerler, which will be held in escrow pending the occurrence of certain events.

The Company has begun working on the share purchase agreement and associated documentation for the Transaction, as well as materials for Velocity's special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting is scheduled for January 17, 2025 and the record date will be December 9, 2024. Closing of the Transaction continues to be scheduled for on or before January 31, 2025, and will be subject to customary conditions precedent, including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary shareholder, board and regulatory (including TSXV) consents and approvals.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Keith Henderson"

President & CEO

