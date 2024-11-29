Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Redesignation of Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Redesignation of Shares
As per the Annual General Meeting results announcement published on 22 November 2024, the Global Equity Income Shares (comprising the entire issued share capital of the Company) will be redesignated as ordinary shares of £0.01 each, with effect from 2 December 2024.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
29 November 2024
