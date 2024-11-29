Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Redesignation of Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Redesignation of Shares

As per the Annual General Meeting results announcement published on 22 November 2024, the Global Equity Income Shares (comprising the entire issued share capital of the Company) will be redesignated as ordinary shares of £0.01 each, with effect from 2 December 2024.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

29 November 2024