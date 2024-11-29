Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Frankfurt
29.11.24
13:15 Uhr
0,135 Euro
-0,003
-2,39 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANTARGIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANTARGIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1360,17714:31
ACCESSWIRE
29.11.2024 13:50 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cantargia Expands the CAN10 Phase 1 Clinical Program Building on Positive Results

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today reported initiation of an expanded part of CAN10's phase 1 clinical study to investigate higher dose levels of the antibody. The purpose of this expansion is to build on the good safety, potent effects on biomarkers and pharmacokinetic properties of CAN10. Current data indicate durable effects and potential for treatment every 4th week, which will be a competitive advantage. The first participant in this program has now been dosed.

" The accrued CAN10 clinical results underscore the potential for dosing every 4th week. This is a competitive advantage, therefore the ongoing phase 1 clinical trial is expanded to obtain additional results before the planned start of phase 2 during H2 2025 ", said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

CAN10 is an antibody against IL1RAP, designed to potently inhibit the activity of the pro-inflammatory and disease promoting cytokines IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. CAN10 is currently examined in a phase 1 clinical trial with the primary goal to investigate safety. So far, healthy participants have been treated in 9 single ascending dose (SAD) cohorts and the first multiple ascending dose (MAD) cohort in participants with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis is ongoing. No safety concerns have been reported and biomarker studies confirm binding to immune cells like neutrophils and monocytes as well as complete inhibition of IL-1 and IL-36 stimulation.

The results obtained indicate that CAN10 has long-lasting effects that would allow dosing every 4th week, while several other antibodies use more frequent dosing. To further document this potential competitive advantage e.g. leading to improved patient convenience, the clinical protocol has been amended to allow up to two additional SAD cohorts as well as up to two additional MAD cohorts in healthy participants. The first participant in this new part of the trial has been dosed. The plan is to perform these activities during the upcoming months in line with the plan to start phase 2 during H2 2025.

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-29 13:25 CET.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com .

About CAN10
The CAN10 antibody binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and has a unique capability to simultaneously inhibit signaling via IL-1, IL-33 and IL-36. Inhibition of these signals can be of significant value in the treatment of several inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. The initial focus of CAN10 will be on two severe diseases: hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and systemic sclerosis. In preclinical in vivo models of inflammatory diseases, such as systemic sclerosis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, atherosclerosis, myocarditis and peritonitis, a CAN10 surrogate antibody significantly reduced the development of the disease. A clinical phase 1 study, investigating CAN10 in healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients, is ongoing. Good safety is shown at the completed dose levels, and additional data are expected continuously during 2025.

Attachments
Cantargia expands the CAN10 phase 1 clinical program building on positive results

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.