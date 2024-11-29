Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die EXPLOSIVSTE Uran-Entdeckung seit Athabasca?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTLR | ISIN: SE0015812516 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HW
Frankfurt
29.11.24
13:15 Uhr
0,000 Euro
-0,002
-93,75 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WYLD NETWORKS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WYLD NETWORKS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2024 08:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wyld Networks AB: Wyld Networks' Interim Report Q3 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STRENGTHENING WYLD'S FUTURE BY RESETTING STRATEGY AND ORGANISATION WITH FOCUS ON DELIVERY AND GROWTH

The Company have undertaken an organisational restructure, a new strategy and a cost cutting exercise with the focus on ensuring the Company efficiently meets the short term needs to deliver product to our customers.

The year-to-date Operating Income is MSEK 6.1, which is 17% ahead of prior year. The cost cutting exercise started in Q2 2024 will be fully seen in Q4 2024 which will show a reduction of Personnel costs (Employee and Contractor costs) of 40% compared to Q2 2024 running rate. Other external costs (which include contractors) were already in Q3 2024 down 49% on Q2 2024 and the lowest level in the previous 3 years.

Following the recent rights issue, Wyld Networks is now debt-free and well-capitalised, enabling accelerated product delivery and solidifying a strong foundation for investors to join the Wyld journey. These strategic financial strides provide the stability and confidence needed to focus on our ambitious goals.

Financial Summary, Q3 2024

Q3 (Jul - Sep)

(Jan-Sep)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Total income SEK k

1,697

2,582

6,122

5,246

EBIT, SEK k

-8,064

-13,804

-29,031

-33,439

Earnings per share, SEK (before dilution)

-0.39

-0.89

-1.70

-2.51

Earnings per share, SEK (after dilution)

-0.39

-0.81

-1.41

-1.95

Alastair Williamson CEO:

"Wyld Networks is making significant strides in the satellite IoT market, bolstered by strategic partnerships and financial initiatives. The recent rights issue has secure critical capital, and repaid all loams, while our expanding number of collaborations continues to enhance our global footprint. These efforts position us to deliver sustainable value for our investors as we address the growing global demand for dependable IoT connectivity"

The interim Report is available to download at Wyld Networks' website:
https://wyldnetworks.com/investor-relations

For further information, please contact:

Alastair Williamson, CEO Wyld Networks
E-mail: alastair.williamson@wyldnetworks.com
Tel: +44 7 824 997 689

This information is such that Wyld Networks AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, at 08:30 CET on 29 November 2024.

About Wyld Networks AB

Wyld Networks develop and sells innovative wireless technology solutions that enables affordable connectivity anywhere in the World, addressing the problems for businesses and people regarding the lack of global mobile network coverage. The solutions are mainly targeted to wireless connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) and people.

Wyld Networks Ltd was formed in Cambridge, UK in 2016 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wyld Networks AB.

The Wyld Networks share (WYLD) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB (tel +46 8-5030 1550, email ca@mangold.se).

Read more on www.wyldnetworks.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.