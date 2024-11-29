Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.11.2024 14:12 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - AGM Statement

Finanznachrichten News

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 29

London Finance & Investment Group PLC
(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)
LSE code: LFI
JSE code: LNF
ISIN: GB0002994001
("the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting


London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) is pleased to announce that at its 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The resolutions were as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, and filed with the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/natioalstoragemechanism and are also available on the Company's website, www.city-group.com/london-finance-and-investment-group-plc.
All votes on the resolutions were held by poll vote to include all the votes of proxies received.
The total number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue is 31,207,479. Proxy appointments were received from holders of 8,447,367 ordinary shares amounting to 27.07% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

On a poll vote taken at the Meeting, the poll votes, including proxy votes (8,447,367) and votes from shareholders in attendance at the meeting (13,078,093), were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Abstained
Number % of votes cast Number Number Number
1 21,520,435 99.98 0 5,000 25
2 21,520,460 99.98 0 5,000 0
3 21,520.460 99.98 0 5,000 0
6 21,520,435 99.98 0 5,000 25
7 21,520,435 99.98 0 5,000 25
8 21,520,435 99.98 25 5,000 0
9 21,520,460 99.98 0 5,000 0
10* 21,520,435 99.98 25 5,000 0

*Special Resolution

Resolutions 4 and 5, relating to the re-election of the Independent Directors, were carried on a poll. In accordance with Listing Rule 6.2.8, the re-election of each of the Independent Directors was approved by:

(i) the Company's Shareholders and
(ii) the Company's Independent Shareholders.


The results of the voting by the Company's Shareholders were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Abstained
Number % of all votes Number Number Number
4 21,520,435 99.98 0 5,000 25
5 21,520,435 99.98 0 5,000 25


The results of the voting by the Company's Independent Shareholders were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Abstained
Number % of all votes Number Number Number
4 8,629,742 40.09 0 5,000 25
5 8,629,742 40.09 0 5,000 25

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, copies of the resolutions (if any) passed at the meeting that do not constitute ordinary business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/natioalstoragemechanism

Notes:

(a) The votes "for" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

(b) A vote "withheld" is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
LEI: 213800BV1J4DJE2SY849

Enquiries to:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC
020 3709 8741

United Kingdom
29 November 2024

JSE Sponsor to London Finance & Investment
Group PLC
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited


© 2024 PR Newswire
