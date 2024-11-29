McLaren Applied Group has purchased Italian inverter manufacturer Fimer for an undisclosed sum through its subsidiary, MA Solar Italy Ltd. The deal, which includes Fimer's business assets, will help McLaren Applied expand its core operations. From pv magazine Italy The administrators of Italian inverter maker Fimer have announced the sale of its business complex to MA Solar Italy Ltd. , which is part of McLaren Applied Group, for an undisclosed sum. "The decision, authorized by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (MIMIT), comes after a careful evaluation of all binding offers submitted ...

