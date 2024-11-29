German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions' CO2-based seawater heat pump, located in the Danish port city of Esbjerg, has started operation. The facility, with a total heating capacity of 70 MW, will provide climate-neutral heat to Esbjerg and neighbouring town Varde. Germany's MAN Energy Solutions has commissioned the first unit of its industrial-scale heat pump in Esbjerg, Denmark. Billed as the world's largest CO2-based seawater heat pump, the facility is set to supply approximately 280 GWh of climate-neutral heat annually, covering the heating needs of 25,000 households. Installation ...

