Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.: T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and T-REX 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF - Change Listing Exchange to Cboe

Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc. ("CFS") announced today that both of T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TICKER:TSLT) and T-REX 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TICKER: TSLZ) will change the listing exchange for their respective shares from the Nasdaq Stock Market® to the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. ("Cboe"), effective December 16, 2024. T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and T-REX 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF will commence trading on Cboe as of the open of trading on December 16, 2024. T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and T-REX 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF are each a series of ETF Opportunities Trust (the "Trust"), for which CFS is the administrator.

Shareholders of T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and T-REX 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF do not need to take any action in connection with the change in listing exchange. There is no anticipated impact to shareholders as a result of the change in listing exchange. The tickers for T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and T-REX 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT and TSLZ, respectively) will not change.

ABOUT ETF OPPORTUNITIES TRUST

ETF Opportunities Trust is a Delaware statutory trust which was organized on March 18, 2019, and is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as an open-end management investment company.

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and T-REX 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF's prospectus and summary prospectus contain important information about its investment objectives, potential risks, management fees, charges and expenses, and other information and should be read and considered carefully before investing. To obtain the prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, please call 833-759-6110. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor and Tuttle Capital Management, LLC is the investment advisor.

