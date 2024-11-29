Hamilton Cardinals Baseball Club Inc: Hamilton Cardinals Sign MLB Legend Fernando Rodney for the 2025 Season

Three-Time All-Star and World Series Champion joins Hamilton Cardinals in Canada's Top Independent Baseball League

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2024 / The Hamilton Cardinals are proud to announce the signing of MLB legend Fernando Rodney for the 2025 season.

Fernando Rodney's storied career spans 17 years in Major League Baseball, during which he donned the jerseys of 11 teams, including the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, and Washington Nationals. With a remarkable 327 career saves, Rodney ranks 18th on MLB's all-time saves leaderboard. His consistency and durability as a closer have earned him a place among the game's elite relievers.

Rodney is a three-time All-Star (2012, 2014, 2016), with his finest season coming in 2012 while with the Tampa Bay Rays. That year, Rodney set a franchise record with 48 saves and posted an extraordinary 0.60 ERA over 74.2 innings pitched, earning him the AL Comeback Player of the Year and Delivery Man of the Year honors. His performance also set a then-record for the lowest ERA in a single season by a reliever with at least 50 innings pitched.

Over the course of his career, Rodney has proven his ability to thrive in high-pressure situations, including the postseason. His playoff record includes 10 appearances in which he pitched to a 2.84 ERA. Most notably, Rodney was a key member of the Washington Nationals bullpen during their historic 2019 World Series run, helping the team secure its first championship in franchise history. Rodney also earned a World Baseball Classic championship in 2013 as a member of the Dominican Republic National Team.

Fernando Rodney continues to play the game he loves, having spent the past four years with teams such as the Toros de Tijuana, Leones de Yucatán, and Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League. This past summer, he demonstrated his enduring talent with appearances for Samanes de Aragua in Venezuela and Mineros de Bonao in the Dominican Professional League.

Fernando Rodney is also recognizable for his trademark "bow-and-arrow" save celebration as he is for his pinpoint control and devastating changeup. This signature move became a fan-favorite ritual, symbolizing another game successfully closed out by the seasoned reliever. Beyond his on-field achievements, Rodney's leadership and infectious enthusiasm for the game have made him a respected figure in every clubhouse he has joined.

Cardinals owner Eric Spearin expressed his excitement about the addition of Fernando Rodney to the organization, stating, "Fernando Rodney is a true legend of the game. His career and passion for baseball are unmatched, and we are honored that he has chosen to bring his talent and leadership to the Hamilton Cardinals."

The Hamilton Cardinals will kick off their 2025 season this May. The full schedule will be available at www.iblcardinals.ca.

